Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

Three of the teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan are being remembered for their commitment to athletics, art and family. Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that the 17-year-old was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write. The school’s football team said 16-year-old Tate Myre was a talented varsity player and an honor student. The women’s basketball program says 14-year-old Hana St. Julian will be remembered for her kind heart and passion for the game. Authorities on Wednesday announced that a fourth student died of his injuries that morning. They identified him as 17-year-old Justin Shilling.