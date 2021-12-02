$2.5M theft scheme: Georgia ex-official begins prison term

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s former insurance commissioner is beginning a seven-year prison sentence. Jim Beck was convicted in July on 37 counts involving a scheme to steal more than $2.5 million from an insurer he ran. Beck reported Thursday to a federal prison at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen sentenced Beck in October to seven years, three months in prison. Beck’s successor John King will be formally sworn in as insurance commissioner on Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. King actually took the full powers of the office when Beck was convicted in July and is seeking a full term in 2022.