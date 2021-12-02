Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely

By HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the conservative-leaning Supreme Court this week signaled that it may dramatically limit abortion rights, polling suggests Americans want Roe v. Wade to remain law, but have nuanced attitudes on the circumstances under which abortion should be allowed. In 2020, AP VoteCast showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is, while just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. Recent AP-NORC polls show most Americans think abortion should be allowed in at least some circumstances, but few think it should be allowed in all of them.