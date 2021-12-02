Greece allowing 17 Turkish nationals to seek asylum

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say 17 Turkish nationals received permission to enter Greece and apply for asylum there after they crossed the border from Turkey. Greek police said the eight men, four women and five children were temporarily detained at a police station near the border for formal identification on Wednesday. Members of the group had posted a video online that showed them shivering in a field next to a small campfire and requesting assistance in English. In the video, they claimed they had suffered persecution in Turkey but gave no details of the allegations. Turkish authorities have cracked down on alleged supporters of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric following a failed coup in 2016.