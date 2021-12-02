Women’s tennis’ China stance could be unique, cost millions

By STEPHEN WADE and HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writers

The stand the women’s professional tennis tour is taking in China over concern about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being could cost the WTA millions of dollars. It also could end up being unique among sports bodies. The International Olympic Committee is preparing to host the Winter Games in Beijing. It has held calls with Peng to show she is doing well — but never raised the matter of the sexual assault allegations she made against a former Chinese government official. The accusation was scrubbed from Chinese social media and Peng has dropped out of public view.