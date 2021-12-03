Ohio deputy asks to move Casey Goodson case to federal court

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times wants the criminal case moved into federal court. Attorneys for Meade argue that as a member of a U.S. Marshals Service taskforce, Meade was operating as a federal agent at the time of the December 2020 shooting of Goodson. The request came Friday, the same day Meade, who is white, pleaded not guilty in state court to charges of murder and reckless homicide to killing the 23-year-old Goodson, who was Black. A magistrate set a $250,000 bond for the now retired Meade. A lawyer for Goodson’s family criticized the bond as too low given the circumstances.