Belarus mother imprisoned for ‘unsanctioned mass gatherings’

By YURAS KARMANAU

The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The leading human rights group in Belarus says a court has sentenced a neighborhood activist to four years in prison for creating an “extremist group” on the messaging app Telegram. Volha Zalatar, a 38-year-old mother of five children, has been in custody since March. She moderated a local group on Telegram in the town of Zhdanovichy and organized concerts, parties and walks. Authorities said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings” and accused her of coordinating an “extremist organization.” Zalatar rejected the accusation. Authorities in Belarus have waged a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in a disputed election last year.