Published 10:07 PM

Clashes rock Arab town in Israel, alleged car-rammer killed

By JACK JEFFERY and MAHMOUD ILLEAN
Associated Press

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — Police have shot and killed a man in an Arab town in northern Israel who had allegedly been involved in a car-ramming attack that wounded two officers. Police say two officers were wounded in the attack early on Friday. The chaos in the town of Umm al-Fahm comes amid a wave of violent crime in Israel’s Arab community that shows no sign of abating, despite far-reaching action announced in recent months by Israeli authorities. Armed clashes among residents erupted after a man was shot and killed Thursday. Israeli police and firefighters raced to the town as gunfire rang out and buildings were set ablaze.

Associated Press

