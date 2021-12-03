Cult killers sentenced to 50 years prison in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — A court has imposed Panama’s maximum sentence of 50 years in prison on seven members of a cult who killed a woman and six children in a religious rite in a remote part of the Central American nation. The court in Bocas del Toro province sentenced two other members of the New Light of God cult to 47 years in prison each on Friday. On Jan. 13, 2020, the group summoned a number of villagers to its improvised church in a long wooden shed. Survivors said they were bound and beaten unconscious. Six children and a pregnant woman were killed and buried in a common grave.