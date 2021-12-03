Indiana man, 19, identified as 1982 victim of serial killer

RENSSELAER , Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana man who was last seen alive in 1982 has been identified by authorities as a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler. The remains of William Joseph Lewis of Peru, Indiana, were found by a hunter in rural northwestern Indiana’s Jasper County in October 1983. But officials said Thursday the identification only came recently when a forensics company made a DNA testing match to his family. Eyler confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. The Jasper County coroner said Eyler told his attorney about picking up a young man in 1982 and dumping his body near Rensselaer.