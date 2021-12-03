Signs show NJ statehouse shot, test mandate still in effect

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey statehouse requirement for visitors to show proof of COVID-19 or a negative test is still in effect after Republican lawmakers defied it ahead of a voting session Thursday. That’s according to signage posted around entryways to the statehouse complex Friday as well as outside committee rooms. It remains unclear, though, how the order will be enforced. State troopers on Thursday permitted GOP lawmakers to enter the Assembly chamber without showing the documentation. Republicans have sued to stop the requirements. A judge has allowed the case to go forward but stopped short of ordering a temporary injunction that would suspend the mandate.