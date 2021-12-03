Study: Black, Asian Britons have higher COVID-19 death rates

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British study has found that Black and other ethnic minority people in the U.K are dying with the coronavirus at higher rates than white people. A government-commissioned report released Friday said COVID-19 death rates have fallen sharply for all ethnicities because of vaccination. But Black and South Asian Britons still have higher death rates even though white people are more likely to test positive for the virus. The study says that lower vaccination rates among ethnic minority groups is likely the case for the disparity. The U.K. government is aiming to give everyone 18 and up a third, booster dose of vaccine to keep the virus at bay.