Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast

By OMER FAROOQ

Associated Press

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian authorities have issued an alert, shut schools and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams brace for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to hit the coastline of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, then enter eastern Odisha and West Bengal states on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph). Scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in India and changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense. Relief officials say fishing boats have been ordered to return to harbor and thousands of rescue and relief teams are fanning out for recovery operations.