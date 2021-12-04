France’s Republicans pick a woman as presidential candidate

PARIS (AP) — Valérie Pécresse, the head the Paris region and a former conservative minister, has been chosen to run in France’s presidential race for The Republicans party. The decision could significantly shape the presidential election in April. She received 61% of the votes in the party’s primary, defeating contender Eric Ciotti, a hardline lawmaker from Nice. About 140,000 registered members of the party were eligible to vote. Immigration and security emerged as top issues. Pécresse promised to “break” with the centrist policies of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to seek a second term but has yet to formally declare his candidacy. She has pledged to end France’s 35-hour work week.