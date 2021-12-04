Gambians vote in 1st post-Jammeh presidential election

By ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambians have shown up to vote in high numbers for the first presidential election in decades that does not include former dictator Yahya Jammeh as a candidate. Nearly 1 million voters were expected to drop marbles into one of six ballot bins on Saturday, each adorned with the face and name of a candidate. They include incumbent President Adama Barrow, who defeated Jammeh in 2016 while running as the candidate for an opposition coalition. While the election that removed Jammeh from power after 22 years saw Gambians go from fear to elation, many are still not satisfied with the progress the West African nation has made under Barrow’s leadership.