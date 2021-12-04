Scholz’s party approves deal for new German coalition govt

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz’s center-left party has given its overwhelming approval to a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties. Saturday’s vote at a Social Democratic Party convention was the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz’s Social Democrats narrowly won Germany’s Sept. 26 election and launched coalition negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. The three-way alliance will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years in power. The Free Democrats are voting on the coalition on Sunday and the result of a vote by the Greens’ members is expected Monday.