Police: Pakistan detains scores in lynching of Sri Lankan

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say police have arrested 13 suspects and detained dozens of others in the lynching of a Sri Lankan employee at a sports equipment factory in eastern Pakistan. A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the factory in Punjab province Friday after the Sri Lankan manager of the factory was accused of blasphemy. The mob grabbed the manager, lynched him and publicly burned the body. Factory workers accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The Punjab police chief in his initial report to authorities, said the main suspect who instigated the workers to attack the Sri Lankan manager was arrested.