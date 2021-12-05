Israel: Palestinian car-rammer wounds guard, is shot dead

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Defense Ministry says a 16-year-old Palestinian rammed a vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank overnight, wounding a security guard. It said on Monday that the alleged attacker was shot and “neutralized” at the scene. Israeli media are reporting that the attacker was killed. Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the security forces’ response and wished a speedy recovery to the guard, who has been hospitalized. The attack comes two days after a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank stabbed and wounded an Israeli man just outside Jerusalem’s Old City and tried to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and killed.