Cookbook celebrates Latin America’s vast and vital cuisine

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Putting together an entire nation’s distinctive dishes is a daunting process for anyone. Then imagine doing it for 22 countries and you get a sense of what went into creating “The Latin American Cookbook.” Just a single dish — say garlic shrimp or grilled street corn — can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, region to region and nation to nation. AP writer Mark Kennedy says author and chef Virgilio Martinez and his collaborators have created a beautiful and thoroughly researched book. Its 600 iconic recipes offer a snapshot of the spirit of Latin American cuisine.