Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Youths have thrown petrol bombs and stones at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them, during a march in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki commemorating the fatal shooting of a teenager by a police officer 13 years ago. No arrests or injuries were reported after the clashes, which did not last long. They came at the end of an otherwise peaceful march by about 6,000 people Monday. The 2008 killing of the 15-year old boy in Athens triggered weeks of the worst riots the Greek capital had seen in decades. Several thousand people staged a protest march in Athens also late Monday, which ended peacefully. Minor clashes followed when youths threw stones at police.