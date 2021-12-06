NASA’s 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has picked 10 new astronauts, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony Monday in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight. Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and a bioengineer who was a champion cyclist.