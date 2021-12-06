School in UK city of Bristol to ditch slave trader’s name

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A 311-year-old school in southwest England named after the slave trader Edward Colston is to change its name following a wide-ranging consultation. The governors of the fee-paying Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said Monday that the school will be renamed next summer with current and former students, parents and staff all to have a say. They said the name the events that took place during the protests in Bristol in June 2020, which saw Colston’s statue in the city toppled, prompted renewed questions over the retention of his name across the city.