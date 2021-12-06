Spain: PM urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister is urging people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that Spaniards can’t “let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to spread. One regional hospital said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend, with 68 testing positive for COVID-19 since then. Spanish news agency Europa Press said the staff took antigen tests before the event and were negative. They were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms.