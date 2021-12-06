Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate. His death marks the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. The federal Bureau of Prisons says 33-year-old Jamarr Thompson was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded to the fight. Thompson’s death was the latest security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons. It comes as the Justice Department is facing mounting pressure from Democrats in Congress to reform the agency.