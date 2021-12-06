Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has hailed the country’s military as being capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soared over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor. It’s a concern that is expected to dominate U.S. President Joe Biden’s call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday hailed the country’s army as a “highly capable and highly organized force that is confident in its potential and able to derail any expansionist plans by the enemy.”