Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt dead at 66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred Hiatt, a foreign correspondent who rose in 2000 to become The Washington Post’s editorial page editor, died Monday at a hospital in New York City. He was 66. According to the newspaper, his wife, Margaret “Pooh” Shapiro, said Hiatt had cardiac arrest while visiting his daughter in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 24 and did not regain consciousness. The Post said that for two decades, Hiatt either wrote or edited nearly every unsigned editorial published by The Post — more than 1,000 a year. He also edited the opinion columns published on the paper’s op-ed page and website.