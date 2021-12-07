German convicted of castrating men on his kitchen table

BERLIN (AP) — A 67-year-old man who has admitted to removing the testicles of several men at their request must serve eight years and six months in prison. German news agency dpa reports that a Munich regional court convicted the defendant on Tuesday of aggravated, dangerous and simple assault. The accused electrician, whose name was not released for privacy reasons, had admitted to offering “castrations” on sado-masochistic websites and several men paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles. During the trial, the man had told the court that he performing these operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional.