Illegal fireworks shop explodes in Mexico, killing 6 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico city say an illegal fireworks workshop blew up east of Mexico City, killing two children and four adults and injuring an undetermined number of people. Photographs of the scene distributed by the country’s National Guard on Tuesday show burned-out vehicles and brick and concrete homes with their walls blasted out. The health secretary for the state of Puebla says the deaths occurred late Monday in the hamlet of Santiago Tenango. It ia unclear if the structure was a workshop for making fireworks or a store selling them. Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa says the business was illegal and unregistered. In 2018, 24 people were killed in an explosion of fireworks in the town of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City.