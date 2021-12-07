Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccination by March 1 for teachers, medical workers and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1 vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccination from these three professional groups.He said starting Dec. 15, discos and nightclubs would be closed and guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches will be reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%. Poland is seeing about 20,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.