UN refugee chief warns of world’s inability to restore peace

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. refugee chief is warning that the growing inability of the international community to restore peace in countries like Yemen, Libya and Ethiopia is forcing humanitarian and refugee organizations to work increasingly during conflicts which they can’t solve despite the expectations of many people caught up in these crises. Filippo Grandi reminded the U.N. Security Council that in the absence of political solutions to conflicts — “and those political solutions seem to be more and more scarce and far apart” — the consequences on people caught in these violent confrontations “continue to become more and more serious.”