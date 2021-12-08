Attorney: Dismiss Mississippi inmate’s request for execution

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney for a Mississippi death row inmate is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the inmate’s request for an execution date. Inmate Blayde Nathaniel Grayson sent his request in a handwritten letter last week. Attorney David Voisin sent a separate letter Tuesday telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin is asking justices to disregard Grayson’s request. Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of a 78-year-old woman during a burglary of her home. Mississippi last month executed an inmate who had surrendered all his appeals.