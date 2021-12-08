Biden order would make US government carbon neutral by 2050

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050, with a 65% reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and an all-electric fleet of cars and trucks five years later. The White House says the order shows how the U.S. government will “leverage its scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis.” The order directs that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030 and that the U.S. fleet of cars and trucks become all-electric by 2035 and that federal contracts for goods and services be carbon-free by 2050.