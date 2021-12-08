Body-cam video dominates as trial starts in Wright killing

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors building their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright repeatedly played body-camera video of the fatal shooting. Officer Kim Potter can be heard shouting “Taser!” and then, after she instead fires a bullet from her handgun, is seen and heard collapsing in wails of “Oh my God!” The white officer quit two days after the April shooting. Her attorney says she made a mistake, but was acting to protect a fellow officer. Earlier, prosecutors told jurors that Potter violated her training and “betrayed a 20-year-old kid” when she fatally shot Wright while she and other officers were trying to arrest him. They say Potter had undergone extensive training that warned about such a mix-up.