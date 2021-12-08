‘Dune,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story’ make AFI’s 2021 top 10

By The Associated Press

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the year’s end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” among the year’s 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and boost newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The honorees will be celebrated during a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.