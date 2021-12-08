EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

By DAVID A. LIEB and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. Courts have issued nationwide injunctions against vaccine requirements for employers with more than 100 workers, companies that have contracts with the federal government and health care employees who work for providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. The judges have sided with lawsuits brought by Republican-led states that contend the mandates exceed the authority granted by Congress and infringe on states’ rights to regulate public health matters.