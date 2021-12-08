Indonesian militant given life sentence in 2005 attack

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic militant who eluded capture for 16 years to life in prison after finding him guilty of making bombs used in a 2005 market attack that killed 22 people. Upik Lawanga, known as “professor,” is a key member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group. It is widely blamed for attacks including the 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. Most of the victims of the market attack were Christians. Muslim-Christian conflicts in Poso in Central Sulawesi province have killed at least 1,000 people.