Judge declares mistrial in case of pastor’s wife’s slaying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a man charged in the fatal 2015 shooting of an Indianapolis pastor’s wife after learning some jurors knew she had been pregnant — a fact defense attorneys had successfully moved to keep from the jury. Marion County Judge Grant Hawkins tells The Indianapolis Star he declared a mistrial Monday on the first day of 24-year-old Larry Jo Taylor Jr.’s murder trial because more than one juror had learned Amanda Blackburn was 12 weeks pregnant when she was slain in November 2015 in her Indianapolis home. The court will seat a new jury for a subsequent trial.