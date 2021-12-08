Murdaugh killings in South Carolina unsolved 6 months later

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than six months after the wife and son of a prominent South Carolina lawyer were gunned down at the family’s estate, their killings remain unsolved. But while little is said about the deaths, the legal drama around Alex Murdaugh continues, from lawsuits demanding tens of millions of dollars to attorneys fighting over whether they are violating ethics standards in national TV and podcast interviews. The last release of any significant information in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh came in July when state agents released the 911 call and heavily redacted police reports. The State Law Enforcement Division has not named any suspects or publicly cleared anyone in the deaths.