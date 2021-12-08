New York’s Carnegie Hall launches on-demand video network

By RONALD BLUM

Carnegie Hall is launching an on-demand video network that features recorded performances of artists known for performing at the famed venue. Carnegie Hall+, created in a partnership Unitel, costs $7.99 monthly. Content includes operas from the Salzburg Festival and the Bayreuth Festival’s 1979-80 staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle directed by Patrice Chéreau. Concerts and ballets are available, and featured performers include Luciano Pavarotti, Renée Fleming, Leontyne Price, Anna Netrebko and Jonas Kaufmann, and conductors Leonard Bernstein, Herbert von Karajan, Georg Solti, Carlos Kleiber, Riccardo Muti and Claudio Abbado. Other genres of music could be added later.