Officer accused of using a patrol car in illegal deer hunt

COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a police officer is accused of using a patrol car while off duty to illegally hunt deer at night without a hunting license. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 28-year-old Javarrea Pouncy’s three companions included a convicted felon who was illegally carrying a firearm and also didn’t have a hunting license. Coushatta Police Chief Kevin Stafford says Pouncy is a part-time officer and has been suspended until the investigation is complete. There was no immediate response to a text message to a number listed as Pouncy’s in an online directory.