Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies in Florida at 65

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The billionaire daughter of the Publix Super Markets founder has died after having early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 65. Publix announced Wednesday that Carol Jenkins Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in Lakeland, Florida. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. Barnett was one of seven children of Publix founder George W. Jenkins, who died in 1996. Her net worth was estimated this year at $2.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine. Barnett was known for her numerous philanthropic works and served on the Publix board of directors for 33 years. A memorial service is set for Saturday in Lakeland.