U.S. Treasury: El Salvador government negotiated with gangs

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury says the government of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs. The explosive accusation cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s murder rate. Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Bukele vehemently denied the accusation when it was reported in August 2020 by the local news site El Faro. The U.S. Treasury announcement Wednesday came as it designated two officials from Bukele’s government for financial sanctions.