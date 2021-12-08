UN: Fighting around key Yemeni port displaces over 25,000

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says fighting between troops loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels displaced over 25,000 people around a key port city last month. The fighting in Hodeida flared up when rebels rushed in to areas abandoned by government forces, followed by a counterstrike by pro-government troops backed by the United Arab Emirates, The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. Roughly three-fifths of civilians fled to government-held territory, with the remainder heading to the rebels.