Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy by shining a spotlight on election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media. On the summit’s first day, Biden on Thursday announced plans for the U.S. to spend up to $424 million around the world to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming diminishment of democracy around the globe. The president is scheduled to deliver closing remarks to leaders and civil society groups on Friday afternoon.