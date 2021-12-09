Brazil to quarantine unvaccinated airline visitors

By DEBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil will require international travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane. The government decision was published in the nation’s official gazette on Thursday. The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro will start enforcing the measure on Dec. 11. It is unclear how effectively Brazil can or will track those required to quarantine upon arrival. Travelers coming to Brazil still need to submit a negative PCR test result before boarding in their country of origin and submit a declaration to the country’s health regulator.