Jill Biden says being first lady is ‘harder than I imagined’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says being first lady is “a little harder” than she imagined it would be. The revelation comes in an interview set to air on “CBS Sunday Morning.” The network released excerpts on Thursday. The first lady says her new role isn’t like a job that ends at a certain hour, but is a 24-hour undertaking. On other topics, she says polls questioning President Joe Biden’s mental fitness are “ridiculous” and says she understands why he cut a proposal for free community college from a major spending bill he’s trying to get through Congress.