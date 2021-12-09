Jurors at Potter trial see Daunte Wright shooting aftermath

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors at a former Minnesota police officer’s trial in the shooting of Daunte Wright played extensive video of the aftermath. That included showing jurors images of officers pulling him from his car and attempting lifesaving measures. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in the April shooting of Wright, who had been pulled over in a traffic stop. She has said she meant to draw her Taser. Thursday’s testimony was dominated by police and emergency medical workers, and defense attorneys eventually called for a mistrial. They argued the state was showing “sordid images” to prejudice the jury. The judge rejected the request.