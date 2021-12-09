UK reports unprecedented jump in early season bird flu cases

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities are reporting an unprecedented jump in early season cases of avian flu in both domestic and wild birds. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said Thursday that the government has confirmed 40 outbreaks of avian flu among poultry and other captive birds this year, resulting in the culling of about 500,000 birds. There were 24 outbreaks during the whole of the 2020-21 bird flu season, which ran through spring. To control the spread of the disease, the government has ordered poultry producers to kill all birds at sites where avian flu is confirmed and to keep all birds inside or under nets to stop them from coming in contact with wild fowl.