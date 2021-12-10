Armenia will allow employers to fire unvaccinated workers

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s parliament has passed a law that would allow employers to fire those who refuse to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result. Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the Caucasus region. Friday’s rule follows an August order by the ministry of health which required Armenian citizens to provide their employers with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test every two weeks or face a fine. The new requirement will not apply to the country’s president, prime minister, members of parliament or the National Assembly, the ombudsman, judges of the Constitutional Court and a number of other officials.