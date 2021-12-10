Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

By SYLVIE CORBET and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris as their governments work to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The leaders held a joint news conference on Friday during Scholz’s first trip abroad following his coalition government’s swearing-in on Wednesday. They said they would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels. Scholz plans to go from France to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO officials. Macron says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin also are scheduled to talk next week.